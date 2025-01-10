A 20-bedd ward to treat HMPV patients at VIMS

Visakhapatnam: As cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) are getting registered across the country, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Hospital decided to set up a 20-bedded ward in its premises here on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, a special ward has been arranged at the hospital as per the instructions of the hospital director K Rambabu. Also, a special ward with high flow nasal cannula (providing 60 liters of oxygen per minute) was installed in the hospital. The hospital played a key role in saving the lives of the Covid-19 patients during the pandemic.

Keeping HMPV cases in view, necessary medicines are made available in the hospital to treat patients. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rambabu said that people should not get carried away with rumors about the virus. HMPV is not fatal and its symptoms are similar to normal flu virus. He said that fever, sore throat, congestion and fatigue are the symptoms of the virus. Children and elderly people are more likely to be affected by the virus and cautioned people to maintain hygiene, the director added.

Blood donation camp

Meanwhile, a mega blood donation camp was organised at the VIMS premises and the Director inaugurated the camp. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that many people are losing their lives due to lack of required blood. Dr Rambabu said that every individual can donate blood once in six months and can also stay healthy. He appreciated that VIMS employees came forward to donate blood.