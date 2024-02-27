  • Menu
A kidnapped woman jumps from an auto

A kidnapped woman jumps from an auto
Visakhapatnam: An autorickshaw driver reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman who boarded his vehicle.

Sensing that the driver was trying to kidnap her, the woman jumped out of the three-wheeler.

The auto driver escaped, while the woman was seriously injured. She was admitted to a hospital and getting treated.

A case has been registered and the police began their search operation for the accused.

