A kidnapped woman jumps from an auto
Visakhapatnam: An autorickshaw driver reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman who boarded his vehicle.
Sensing that the driver was trying to kidnap her, the woman jumped out of the three-wheeler.
The auto driver escaped, while the woman was seriously injured. She was admitted to a hospital and getting treated.
A case has been registered and the police began their search operation for the accused.
