Abide by party guidelines, Manohar tells JSP corporators

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Civil Supplies and Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar said that party president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will interact with the Jana Sena corporators of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation soon.

Holding a meeting with party key leaders here on Monday, the PAC chairman discussed the issue related to the no-confidence motion against the corporation Mayor and electing new deputy mayors.

The Civil Supplies Minister mentioned that the 11 Jana Sena Party corporators should follow the party’s guidelines. The GVMC corporators have to act according to orders of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the Minister underlined.

JSP corporators informed the Minister that the YSRCP corporators went to Bengaluru to escape from voting for the no-confidence motion against the Mayor.

The Minister made it clear that such a camp culture does not exist in the JSP.

Manohar assured that he would arrange a meeting of the corporators with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Amaravati soon. Pendurthy MLA Panchkarla Ramesh Babu, PAC member Kona Tatarao and Bheemunipatnam in-charge P Sandeep were present.