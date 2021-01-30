Abolish GO 77 to help PG students get fee reimbursement: Lokesh

Guntur : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh criticized that the State government is implementing Jagan penal code instead of IPC.

TNTUC leaders who tried to lay siege to the Chief Minister's office were released from the sub-jail here on Friday. Lokesh came here and consoled them.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that they have conducted 'Chalo Pulivendula' programme to mount pressure on the government to do justice to Dalit woman Nagamma. The police booked SC/ST Atrocity cases against Telugu Mahila state president and Dalit woman V Anita, party SC cell state president MS Raju.

He recalled that when the TNSF leaders tried to lay seize to the Chief Minister's house demanding that the government abolish GO No:77, police booked a gang rape case against them.

He opposed abolishing fee reimbursement, scholarships to the PG students studying in the private colleges and criticized that the government diluted NTR Videsi Vidya scheme and not extending financial assistance to those who went abroad for higher studies.

He criticized that out of 13 universities, VCs of 11 universities belong to one community and added that 80 per cent of the EC members in all the universities related one community.

He warned that if the government do not abolish GO No:77, they will intensify the agitation. Later, he went to Nakarikallu and consoled the family members of TDP activists D Raja, N Yenaiah who died in the road accident recently.