ACB traps VRO while taking bribe in Krishna district

Tiruvuru: The ACB officials have arrested a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) who demanded bribe from a farmer to issue Pattadar passbook. Going into details, Rajupet VRO Pothuraju Jayakrishna resides near Layola school at Tiruvuru is also handling the responsibilities of in-charge VRO of Vavilala village in Krishna district.

A farmer K Chandramouli, who belongs to Rajugudem of Vavilala has applied for the issue of Pattadar Passbook in the name of his wife Laxmi and daughter Nadendla Ramya Krishna four months ago.

VRO is delaying the process without making changed in Adangal 1B. Recently, VRO has demanded Rs 16,000 for the issue of passbooks. With this, the farmer has approached ACB officials.

ACB trapped VRO while he was collecting money from the farmer near his house. This raid was conducted under the head of ACB DSP Kanakaraju. The officials seized money from VRO and registered a case against him and he will be produced in ACB court on Thursday.