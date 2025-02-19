  • Menu
Accord School launches road safety drive

Director – CSR of Sri City Nireesha Sannareddy fixing fluorescent flip-flop belt on a cow
Sri City: As part of National Safety Month, Accord School in Sri City has launched an innovative campaign to prevent road accidents and protect stray cattle.

Through this initiative, students tied radium reflective collar belts on stray cattle, improving their visibility at night and reducing the risk of collisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Nireesha Sannareddy, Director (CSR), Sri City, appreciated the school’s efforts, stating that this proactive approach in addressing this concern will go a long way in ensuring the safety of both cattle and motorists.

Highlighting the intent behind the drive, Accord School Principal Brinda said that they want to reinforce the importance of road safety for both people and animals. The goal is not just to protect stray cattle but also to create awareness about responsible cattle management.

More than 150 stray animals were fitted with fluorescent flip-flop belts, and the school plans to expand the initiative. Additionally, it intends to collaborate with cattle owners by distributing radium belts and promoting responsible ownership to keep animals off the roads.

