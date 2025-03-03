Achchennaidu and Botsa Sathyanarayana Engage in Heated Debate in Legislative Council

Amaravati: A lively exchange took place in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council between Minister Kinjarapu Achchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader Botsa Sathyanarayana over the state’s development and the fate of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Minister Achchennaidu criticised the previous YSRCP government, claiming that it was responsible for the decline of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He asserted that after the NDA alliance came to power, they secured financial assistance from the central government to support the plant. Defending his political relevance, he stated, "Even when not in power, I remain active in public life."

In response, Botsa Sathyanarayana challenged Achchennaidu to a debate on the development projects undertaken during the YSRCP tenure. He remarked, "You have become an MLA and a minister, what more do you need?" implying that political achievements should be backed by substantive contributions to governance.

The debate highlighted the ongoing political rivalry between the TDP-led government and the opposition YSRCP, with both sides claiming credit for past and present development initiatives.