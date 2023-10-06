Achieve 100% GER of school-age children: Collector S Dilli Rao

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials concerned to achieve 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of the school-age children in the district.

He said that volunteers should reach the target of 100 per cent GER at the Sachivalayam level by joining the school-age children in the primary and upper primary schools.

He launched the school-age children’s enrolment at the 91st and 92nd Sachivalayam limits on the premises of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there are 3, 16, 072 school-age children in 10,668 clusters in all 20 mandals in the district. Of them, surveys covering 97% of school-age children have been completed so far.

However, 2,232 school-age children’s details are to be registered. He stated that as per the government directions, GER of school-age children who are between the ages of 15 to 18 should be registered in the Child Info. Out of the 2,232 pending Child Info registrations, 1,608 are in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, he said.

The volunteers should survey the students who are studying Class 10, SSC failed and pass in their jurisdiction of 50 houses, he said. He made it clear that no school-age student should be outside of the school.

VMC UCD PO Sakunthala, Deputy Inspector of Schools (DI) K Ravi Kumar, Deputy Educational Officer KVN Kumar, Urdu Schools Deputy Inspector Sadaitullah and others were present.