Activists leave for ‘Haindava Sankharavam’

Live
Just In
BJP leader and president of the Vishwa Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Ramasena Kambala Srinivas Rao flagged off buses heading to the Haindava Sankharavam public meeting organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Kesarpalli near Vijayawada on Sunday.
Rajamahendravaram: BJP leader and president of the Vishwa Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Ramasena Kambala Srinivas Rao flagged off buses heading to the Haindava Sankharavam public meeting organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Kesarpalli near Vijayawada on Sunday.
The buses, carrying Hindu activists from Jaggampeta and Rajanagaram constituencies, were launched at Gamam Bridge in Komthamuru.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Rao said that around 50 buses transported Hindu activists from Jaggampeta and Rajanagaram constituencies to the grand event. The Haindava Sankharavam meeting was aimed to bring together Hindu activists to promote and preserve the values of Sanatana Dharma, he added.
Prominent members of the Ramasena, including Mamidi Ayyappa, I Bapanna Dora, T Rambabu, V Prasad, VJR Sharma, and K Surya Prakash were present.