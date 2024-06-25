Adala, Kakani complain to SP over alleged TDP attacks

Nellore: YSRCP Nellore rural Assembly constituency in-charge Adala Prabhakara Reddy along with former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and other party leaders met the superintendent of police K Arief Hafeez at his chamber and lodged complaint over the alleged attacks by TDP supporters against their cadres, on Monday.

In his complaint, Prabhakar Reddy expressed concern that his party leaders are fearing threat to their lives as TDP activists were creating panic by targeting YSRCP activists in the district.

He said after 2024 elections, people, especially living in the villages are in the grip of fear with the ruling party leaders acting in an aggressive manner and provoking YSRCP supporters.

Later, speaking to media persons, Prabhakar Reddy said that he had never witnessed such a pathetic situation during his 40 years’ experience in politics.

The YSRCP leader recalled that in the past, contesting candidates used to confine themselves to political rivalry during elections only and continued friendly relations after the elections.

He said that this is the first time he was seeing such a vengeance in the ruling party leaders who are encouraging attacks on opposition party.

He said that SP Arief Hafeez assured to initiate stringent action against those who are instigating attacks on YSRCP supporters.

MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, former MLC Meriga Murali and others were present.