Addanki: Teenager booked for rape

Addanki: Santhamaguluru police registered a case of rape along with POCSO and SC-ST Atrocities Act on a ninth-class student, who was allegedly raped a six-year-old girl.

Dalit leaders from the district consoled the victim's family members, who were Dalits and demanded the police to serve justice to the girl by punishing the accused as per law.

According to police, Dalit and tribal leaders, on Wednesday morning, the parents of a six-year-old girl left her at her aunt's house before going to work. When she was playing near the house, a ninth-class student lured her with toys and took her to a deserted house and raped her. Later the girl went home and informed about the incident to her aunt.

At first, girl's parents were afraid and didn't file complaint. But on Thursday morning, with the support of community elders, they filed a complaint with Santhamaguluru police station. Cops shifted the girl to GGH Ongolefor treatment, after registering the case.

After learning about the incident, Dalit Hakkula Porata Samithi leader Neelam Nagendra Rao, Yanadi Seva Sangham leader Mekala Adinarayana, Mala Mahanadu president Dara Anjaiah and others met Darsi DSP Narayanaswamy Reddy. They alleged that due to the police negligence, miscreants lost fear and committing violence against women and vulnerable sections like SCs and STs.

Nagendra said that the police were not acting tough in all incidents and leaving the accused of upper castes by registering a case with nominal and bailable-at-station sections.

He observed that the police had booked a case on the boy with sections of rape, POCSO and SC-ST atrocities act, only because he is from a non-influential BC family. Nagendra Rao demanded the DSP to act similarly in all incidents and to ensure that the accused receive capital punishment and initiate the procedure to provide relief to the victim's family.