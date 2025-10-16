Live
AGPL bags gold, silver awards at CCQC 2025
Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) has been honoured with gold and silver medals at the 25th Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC 2025).
Organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Visakhapatnam chapter, the theme focused on ‘Quality Concepts for Atma Nirbhar Viksit Bharat’, and brought industry leaders and quality professionals on to a platform to showcase impactful initiatives driving operational excellence.
The AGPL teams stood out for their innovative and practical solutions. Team ESD - MBU bagged a gold medal for their project focused on automation which enhanced operational efficiency and reduced manual dependency.
Team ESD Yard earned a silver medal for their innovative spillage management solution which improved workplace safety and environmental standards. These achievements reflect the port’s commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and employee-driven excellence. The recognition at CCQC 2025 reinforces the port’s position as a leader in quality practices and sustainable operations. The convention served as a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and celebrating the spirit of quality, aligning with the national vision of a self-reliant and developed India.