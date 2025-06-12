Live
Agricultural season begins in Anantapur dist
Anantapur: Marking the beginning of agricultural season, Eruvaka Pournami celebrations were held in Korrakodu village of Kuderu mandal, Uravakonda constituency.
District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V till the soil with traditional bullocks and a plough, and sowing seeds in a field. He expressed hope for abundant rainfall and a prosperous harvest this year.
The Collector claimed that the government is fully committed to supporting farmers. “Eruvaka Pournami is being held in all the districts in view of the upcoming Kharif season,” he noted. He said that distribution of groundnut and other seeds has already commenced, and the district has successfully met the assigned seed distribution targets.
Highlighting the State’s preparedness, he mentioned that several issues faced by farmers at the field level are being actively addressed. He added that they are expecting about 40% excess rainfall this year. He reiterated the government’s promise to stand by every farmer and assured that all agricultural necessities would be made available through Rythu Seva Kendras.
As part of the initiative to encourage millets cultivation, mini kits containing seeds of crops like ragi and red gram were distributed to farmers. The Collector also handed over groundnut seed packets and Soil Health Cards to them.
Special Deputy Collector Tippa Naik, District Agriculture Officer Uma Maheswaramma, JD of Animal Husbandry Venkataswamy, DCO Aruna Kumari, DPM of Natural Farming Lakshma Naik, CARD NGO Nirmala Reddy, AO Vijay Kumar, MPDO Kullayi Swamy, Housing AE Ashok, APO Polerayya, AOs Bala Naik, Somashekar, Rakesh, various departmental officials, MPEOs, and farmers.