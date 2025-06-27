Live
AI4 Andhra Police Hackathon begins today in Guntur
CM will inaugurate the 3-day event
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh police department said the AI4 Andhra Police Hackathon, a national-level initiative to harness artificial intelligence for innovative policing and public service solutions will be held between June 27–29 at R V R & J C College of Engineering in Guntur.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the event at 3 pm on Friday.
The event is being conducted in collaboration with knowledge partner 4SightsAI, with an aims of fostering innovation by challenging participants to address eight real-world policing problem statements curated by senior IPS officers.
Over 60 teams from across India, including IT companies, startups, and academic institutions from India and abroad, have registered to participate.
The hackathon has no entry fee, with accommodation provided to participants. Top-performing teams will compete for a Rs 10 lakh cash prize pool and receive certificates from the Andhra Pradesh police. An expert panel of IPS officers, IT professionals, and academic researchers will evaluate solutions.
DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said the hackathon is a strategic platform to develop scientific and practical AI solutions, reflecting Chief Minister’s vision for technology-driven governance.