AIIEA condemns ghastly terror attack

Visakhapatnam: The All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) condemns the ghastly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing shock over the incident, general secretary of AIIEA Shreekanta Mishra mentioned that it was very unfortunate that the horrific attack claimed 26 lives, including an officer of the LIC of India.

“Our condolences to the bereaved families and we extend support to them to sail over the difficult time,” he stated.

The cowardly act of violence is a direct assault on peace, humanity and the values that Indian people hold dear. The Union government should act swiftly to restore peace and normalcy in Kashmir and ensure a lasting political solution in the region, the AIIEA general secretary said, adding that the AIIEA stands united in grief in a resolve to ensure that such acts of terror do not succeed in dividing communities or shaking the collective spirit.