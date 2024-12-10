AIPS accredited with NAAC A+ grade by UGC

Visakhapatnam: Avanthi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (AIPS) has been accredited with NAAC A+ grade by the UGC.

The institution was awarded with 3.28/4 CGPA following the peer team’s visit in the month of November.

After a thorough verification process, the committee expressed its satisfaction over the facilities in the campus such as incubation centre, research and development activities, infrastructure and e-governance.

Chairman of the institution Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao expressed happiness over the achievement. “It is one of the few colleges in North Coastal Andhra to get an impressive grade in the first cycle,” he stated, adding that the grade had set a new standard for the institution and efforts would be taken to take it to the next level.

The institution officials further informed that an application would be filed to secure autonomous status for the institution by the next academic year.

The chairman appreciated the team for their contribution towards attaining the NAAC A+ grade.