Aishwarya wins national silver in trampoline
Vijayawada: S Aishwarya, student of the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programme at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, has won a national silver medal in the trampoline event at the National Gymnastics competition held in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, in July. Aishwarya secured the medal with a score of 30.54.
College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Dean Prof Rajesh C Jampala, Director V Babu Rao, Head of the Sports Department Dr TV Balakrishnareddy, and members of the Siddhartha Academy management board extended their congratulations to Aishwarya for her achievement.
