AITS students selected for South Zone Kabaddi
Rajampet: Annamacharya University students - K Akhila Sai (IV B Tech – CSE), K Bhavitha (IV B Tech – Civil) and M Nikitha (III B Tech – CSE) – have been selected for South Zone Women Kabaddi competitions during JNTUA team selections held at Anantha Lakshmi Institute of Technology and Sciences, Anantapur.
The event will be held at Mangalore University, Karnataka, from October 27 to 31. Vice-Chancellor Dr E Sai Baba Reddy, Vice-Chairman C Yella Reddy, Principal Dr SMV Narayana, Physical Education Director Dr B Nagamuni, and Duty Director (Admissions) Dr B Jaya Rama Reddy congratulated students and wished them success.
