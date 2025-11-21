ALC celebrates national book week

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College (Autonomous) here marked National Book Week from November 14 to 20 with a series of programmes aimed at nurturing reading habits, digital awareness, and creative expression among students. The celebrations were organised by the Department of Library & Information Science.

Addressing the inaugural session, College Principal Fr Dr S Milchior said that libraries play a vital role in cultivating discipline, responsibility, and a lifelong quest for knowledge, adding that they significantly shape an individual’s personality. The week-long events began with a keynote address by Fr Dr KM Prabhudas on the role of books in nation-building and societal development. As part of the programme, a book review session was held on “Chanakya in You” by Radhakrishnan Pillai, presented by Sk Shafiya (II BBA), who highlighted the book’s relevance to modern leadership and personal growth. The MCA students participated in “e-Pages: Library Website & Blog Design Contest,” held under the tagline “From Shelf to Screen – Designing the Library’s Digital Voice.” Students showcased inventive designs aimed at strengthening the library’s online presence.

MBA students took part in the “Market the Library Blog: Digital Strategy Challenge” presenting creative promotional campaigns under the tagline “Turning Clicks into Community — Promoting the Library Online.” An Essay Writing Competition was conducted on November 18, followed by a quiz programme that tested participants’ knowledge of literature, authors, and library science.

The celebrations concluded on Thursday with a KNIMBUS digital library orientation programme for first-year PG students, offering insights into advanced digital tools and academic resources. The week-long activities were coordinated by Librarian Dr GA Prasad Rao and PG Librarian Dr T Rojamani.