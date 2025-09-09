Live
ALC hosts Republic Day parade selections
Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College (ALC) in Vijayawada hosted the university-level West Zone selections for the Republic Day Parade Camp. The event drew 266 NSS student volunteers from 55 colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The camp’s primary goal was to identify and prepare students for the State and National-level Republic Day parades.
The programme was inaugurated by Prof Ramji K, Vice-Chancellor of Krishna University, who encouraged the young participants to strive for excellence and leadership. Dr Sri Sida Ramavath, Youth Officer at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, detailed the selection process and urged volunteers to embody the core values of the NSS.
State NSS Officer Dr M Sudhakar spoke about the significant role the National Service Scheme plays in promoting national integration and discipline among the youth.
Correspondent Fr Dr A Rex Angelo and Principal Fr Dr S Melchoir welcomed the dignitaries. The event was organised by Dr M Shravani, NSS Coordinator of Krishna University, with support from various programme officers and the host college.