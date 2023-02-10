All academic systems destroyed under YSRCP rule, says Lokesh

GD Nellore (Chittoor district): Representatives of several private school managements on Thursday met the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh as part of his ongoing padayatra 'Yuva Galam' in GD Nellore constituency of Chittoor district and explained to him the problems that they have been facing for the past four years including non-renewal of the licences of their institutions. The institutions representatives told Lokesh that the conditions laid down by the YSRCP Government to renew the licences of their institutions for every three years is causing untold hardships to them.

They said that when the TDP was in power, the renewal was for every 10 years but now as per the new guidelines they should renew it for every three years. For this they have to make several rounds to the offices for the renewal. Lokesh said once the TDP government was formed again, all the problems of the private educational institutions will be resolved. Observing that the managements of private educational institutions are being subjected to various kinds of harassment, including imposing the 'J' tax on them, he said that the power charges too will be brought down to them when the TDP returns to power.

In the public meeting held at Rangapuram cross of the constituency, Lokesh warned that if CM Jagan cooperates it will be padayatra or else it will be 'Dandayatra'. Referring to the hurdles being created at every step to stall the padayatra, he said that if police try to stop padayatra by violating the norms, they will have to go to jail.

At Aval Konda Lokesh inaugurated the Aaja Khane e-Jehra Darga built by the Abbasia Charitable Trust and having come to know personally the problems being faced by the Muslim community, he promised to take all the necessary measures to resolve them soon after the TDP is back in power.

At Kadapagunta of the same Assembly segment, some local handicraft workers met Lokesh and narrated their problems to him. Responding to them, Lokesh said that after the YSRCP came to power, great injustice was done to SC, ST and BC students. Handicraft workers will be encouraged whenever the TDP forms its government again and all the welfare schemes for the SCs, STs and BCs will be revived. Also, loans will be sanctioned to the youth of all these three communities to encourage them.

So far, Lokesh has covered 169.5 kms in 14 days while on Thursday he walked 14 kms. On Friday, he will resume the padayatra from Renukapuram campsite in GD Nellore Assembly segment and will stay at the camp site opposite Hanuman temple in SR Puram of the same segment.