All govt services to go online via Manamitra

Vijayawada: IT and RTGS department secretary Bhaskar Katamneni directed that all services provided by every government department must mandatorily be delivered online, exclusively through the ‘Manamitra’ WhatsApp Governance platform.

Addressing a meeting of ministers and secretaries of various departments at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Bhaskar explained the state’s data-driven governance model and the functioning of RTGS. He said the Chief Minister’s vision is to ensure seamless delivery of all government services to citizens through Manamitra WhatsApp Governance, and necessary steps have already been taken in that direction.

However, he noted that some departments are still providing services manually. He stressed that henceforth, all services offered by government departments should be made available only through online mode and via Manamitra. He instructed departmental officials to take immediate steps to ensure full digital transition.

To enhance the usage of WhatsApp Governance at the grassroots level, Bhaskar urged district collectors to undertake awareness programmes. He said the data integration process has been completed and use cases beneficial to various departments are being developed. These use cases will be made available by the end of April.

The secretary informed that 98 artificial intelligence-based use cases have already been prepared. Departments have been asked to communicate what additional use cases they require to simplify and streamline service delivery. Based on departmental needs, additional customised use cases will also be developed along with those already prepared. Bhaskar said the RTGS AWARE wing is functioning as a multi-purpose platform, providing not only real-time weather information but also a wide range of other benefits. He called upon all departments to make effective use of AWARE.

He added that around 50 use cases are being developed to ensure maximum benefits through AWARE and clarified that any department can utilise the platform according to its specific requirements.