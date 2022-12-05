All roads leads to Kurnool "JAC Rayalaseema Garjana"

Kurnool : With the demand to set up High Court at Kurnool and supporting three capitals in the state "JAC Rayalaseema Garjana" has been organized at STBC College ground here on Monday. The Ministers for Finance and Labour departments, MPs, MLAs, advocates, NGOs, students and leaders of student and Labour organizations attended the Garjana. Buggana said that Kurnool was made the first capital of newly formed Andhra Pradesh in 1953.

Later it was shifted to Hyderabad in 1956, it is purely by the sacrifices of the people of this region. Since 1956 to till date, Rayalaseema region did not develop in any form, it is lagging far behind in all aspects. None of the Ministers that hailed from Rayalaseema region thought for its development. Following Sree Bagh Pact and to develop the backward Rayalaseema region, the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Kurnool to Judiciary capital.

In a similar manner the CM with an aim to develop all regions equally so that none of the region face injustice in future has announced three capitals, Amaravathi as Legislative, Vizag as Economic and Kurnool to Judiciary capital. The party strongly believes that decentralisation is the only way for developing all regions equally.

Buggana came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that Naidu totally failed to make Kuppam a revenue division during his rule. After Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power Kuppam was made Revenue devision. Even lots of developments are also under way. Naidu's language at his recent Kurnool tour was also objectionable.

The JAC leaders said that, it is very unfortunate that the opposition party leaders, pointing out to Naidu and Pavan Kalyan, instead supporting the initiative of CM are creating hurdles. They are filing cases in the High Court opposing High Court to Kurnool. The advocates said that they will fight till HC is set up at Kurnool. The advocates are fighting for the cause for the last ten years and the dream is going to come true. Scores of people, students and others from nook and corner of undivided Kurnool districts have thronged the STBC ground.































