Alliance corporators take big leap towards getting Mayor post

Visakhapatnam : After a patient wait, the alliance parties’ corporators took a major step to grab the Mayor seat of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

As part of the exercise, the alliance party corporators along with MLAs gave a representation to district collector MN Harendhira Prasad requesting him to elect a new Mayor in the city.

Led by TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, an army of corporators expressed concern over present Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari’s corrupt practices and said that the city lagged behind in development during her tenure that continues for the past four years. Stating that they lack confidence in the Mayor, the alliance corporators emphasised in the representation that the present Mayor should be replaced.

As many as 69 corporators signed the representation before submitting it to the collector. They also appealed to the collector to organise a council meeting and the need to move no confidence motion against the Mayor. There are 98 wards in the GVMC limits.

In the meantime, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav resigned as a corporator after getting elected as Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA.

Of the total strength, 69 corporators fall under the purview of the alliance party. Along with the support of the ex officio members, including MP, MLCs and MLAs, the voting strength for the alliance party crossed 80. Following which, winning the mayoral post is now a cakewalk for the alliance corporators.

After submitting the representation, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said, “After the formation of the new government, the YSRCP leaders should resign from their posts. However, in order to indulge in corrupt practices and loot further, they continued to stick to their posts. Keeping the lack of development in view, we moved the no confidence motion.”