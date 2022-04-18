Allow free movement of paddy at tollgates: BJP

Nellore: BJP leader M Ramesh demanded the state government to take measures for free movement of paddy stock via toll gates located in Telangana where vehicles from Andhra Pradesh are being obstructed. He handed over a representation to the Collector on Monday and alleged that the decision of Telangana government to ban the entry of paddy from other states was against the rules of the Central government. The buyers who transport paddy to Telangana are not coming forward to buy paddy now, Ramesh said. He expressed concern over rice millers' negligence to purchase paddy from farmers showing the reason for drop in the volume of rice being procured by the government from millers.

The BJP leader said paddy procurement centres run by the civil supplies department also reduced paddy collection because of delay on the part of millers to submit a bank guarantee. The civil supplies wing was also not providing trucks to transport paddy from the farmers, he criticised. Moisture percentage recorded by technical assistants at procurement centres is varying when rechecked at the rice mills and said Truck Sheet is being generated 20 days after paddy is delivered to Rythu Bharosa Kendras which is leading to a delay in payment to bank accounts of farmers.

He said absence of deputy tahsildars at RBKs and Paddy Procurement Centres was resulting in loss to the extent of Rs 5,500 for Putti (850 kg) of paddy to the farmers. He appealed to Collector to examine the issue and take appropriate measures to protect the interests of farmers.