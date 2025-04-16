Alumni of SRKR Engg College felicitated

Bhimavaram: IPS officer Suma M, additional deputy commissioner of Delhi police, said that the encouragement provided by SRKR Engineering College was the reason for her success. Suma who is personal security officer to the Vice-President of India is an SRKR alumna.

She visited her alma mater SRKR Engineering College here, along with her husband B Anil Kumar, also an SRKRalumnus and general manager of Samsung’s R&D division. Addressing the students, Suma credited the support and encouragement from the college for their achievements. She shared that no matter how high they rise, she always had a keen interest in visiting the college that shaped her education. She encouraged students to work hard and aim for great heights, assuring them that perseverance would lead to success.Suma also mentioned that her brother M Neelajalam studied Triple E at SRKR, pursued a PG at IIT Delhi, and succeeded in competitive exams to become an Income Tax Department officer in Bhimavaram.

College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju, Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju, and head of the ECE Department Dr N Uday Kumar expressed their joy at seeing their former students, who have reached prestigious positions, return to meet their teachers.

The ECE Department also felicitated the alumni on behalf of the college.