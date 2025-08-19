Amaravati Floods Ambati condemns cases on media

Guntur: YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu condemned the Chandrababu Naidu-led government’s attempts to silence media through false cases, asserting that Amaravati’s flooding cannot be concealed. “Is it not a fact that water stagnated in Amaravati due to rains? Did it not turn into a virtual sea,” he questioned, noting Naidu’s earlier admission of lifting water from Kondaveeti Vaagu.

In a statement, he said he witnessed floodwater submerging villages in the capital region. “If TDP leaders come, I’ll show them the floodwaters. Pumping water into the Krishna River proves Amaravati’s vulnerability,” he stated.

He highlighted that in 2024, key infrastructure, including the High Court Road, Seed Access Road, Iconic Towers, officials’ housing colonies, and TIDCO houses, was submerged. “This year, Amaravati is underwater again. Instead of addressing failures, the government targets the media for reporting the truth,” he said.

Rambabu questioned Naidu’s justice towards farmers who gave 53,000 acres for land pooling. “That land remains undeveloped. Why acquire another 43,000 acres. Is this justice,” he asked.