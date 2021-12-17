Amaravati: IRCTC to conduct 3 tour packages in new year

Amaravati: The IRCTC is going to operate special tourist trains in the new year during January, February and March by strictly following Covid protocol, said deputy general manager, IRCTC, South Central zone, D S G P Kishore.

Giving details of the tourism packages, the DGM said the first tour package Vibrant Gujarat comprises 10 nights and 11 days will start from Vijayawada on January 21 covering Somnath, Dwraka, Nageswar, Bet Dwaraka, Ahmedabad and Statue of Unity. The boarding stations will be Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot, Tuni and Visakhapatnam. The tour cost per head is Rs 10,400 in sleeper class and Rs 17,330 in 3AC. He said the package includes accommodation, transport and food. The IRCTC DGM said the six-day second tour package Gracious Goa with Hampi commences on February 12 with boarding stations at Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad. The tour costs Rs 6,620 per head in sleeper class and Rs 8,090 per head in 3 AC.

He said the 8 days third tour package Uttar Bharat Darshan with Mata Vaishnodevi covering Agra, Amritsar, Haridwar, Mathura and Vaishnodevi begins from Vijayawada on March 19 with boarding stations at Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot, Tuni, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The tour costs Rs 8,510 per head in sleeper class and Rs 10,400 per head in 3 AC.