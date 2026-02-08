Amaravati will replace Silicon Valley as quantum hub: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday declared that Amaravati is on track to become a global centre for quantum technology, predicting that international attention will soon shift from Silicon Valley in the United States to ‘Quantum Valley’ in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Amaravati Quantum Valley buildings, Naidu said the state’s first quantum computer is expected to become operational by December 2026.

He said Amaravati would emerge as a major hub for quantum design, manufacturing, and intellectual property development. “This is a historic day for Andhra Pradesh and for India,” he said. “We are building the foundation for a new generation that will lead the global quantum revolution.”

Naidu said the Quantum Valley will focus on advanced research in defence, healthcare, energy, finance, and climate modelling. He thanked IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro for partnering with the state to establish India’s first 133-qubit quantum computing centre in Amaravati.

Referring to the United Nations declaring this year as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, he said the world is entering a “quantum transition phase”. “Countries that adopt quantum technology early will shape the future,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with Hyderabad’s HITEC City, Naidu said Amaravati would play a similar role in the quantum sector. He added that the capital region would also become a centre for green hydrogen and other deep-tech industries. The Chief Minister said India missed earlier industrial revolutions but succeeded in the IT era. “We cannot afford to miss the quantum revolution,” he said, stressing that his policies are designed with a 30- to 40-year outlook. He highlighted the land-pooling model, under which farmers are stakeholders in building Amaravati as a world-class Greenfield capital.

Naidu said the government has begun efforts to manufacture quantum computers in the state and aims to export up to 85 per cent of components to global markets. He announced that two indigenous quantum computers will be inaugurated on April 14 at SRM University and promised a Rs 100 crore reward for Nobel Prize-winning quantum research from Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said global demand for quantum professionals is expected to reach 2.5 lakh by 2030. Over 50,000 students are already being trained through specialised programmes, while lakhs have enrolled in advanced courses. With support from IBM and Microsoft, the state plans large-scale training in quantum AI and cybersecurity. An AI Living Lab University will also be set up in Amaravati. He said quantum and AI technologies will be used for healthcare, climate forecasting, agriculture, water management, logistics, and energy systems. “Our goal is to ensure advanced technology benefits every citizen,” he said. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh praised Naidu’s long-term vision and said Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated under the National Quantum Mission. “From Amaravati, India’s quantum journey is taking shape,” he said. “This will strengthen the country’s leadership in science and technology.” With major investments, global partnerships, and a strong focus on skills, Andhra Pradesh is positioning Amaravati as the country’s first dedicated Quantum Valley and a future hub ofdeep-tech innovation, he said.