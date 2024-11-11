Anakapalli railway station to get makeover

Anakapalli: Anakapalli MP and Railway Standing Committee Chairman CM Ramesh said that steps will be taken to complete the development works at Anakapalli railway station within six months.

After visiting Anakapalli railway station on Sunday, he told the media that as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal, all railway stations in the country are getting modernised like airports.

He said that modernisation work is being taken up at Visakhapatnam railway station to the tune of Rs 500 crore. As a Member of Parliament of Anakapalli, Ramesh stated that measures are being taken to provide facilities for passengers at Anakapalli railway station. The Union government’s aim is to make the stations free of any inconvenience, especially for women, disabled and children, the MP said . Along with the expansion of the station, the MP said necessary facilities, including the main entrance, the second entrance will be developed. He said that measures are being taken to make Anakapalli railway station number one in the state.

Further, the Standing Committee Chairman said that the authorities were instructed to reopen the foot over bridge which was used by the local farmers earlier.

As some are engaged in anti-social activities, CC cameras are being installed at major spots to prevent them. Mineral water plants will be set up in all railway stations under the Anakapalli parliamentary constituency with MP funds, the MP stated. “As soon as we got to know that the parcel office at Anakapalli station will be closed, we immediately brought it to the attention of the General Manager and he assured us that a decision will be taken to continue it as usual,” the MP informed.

Referring to the pending flyover bridge in the town, CM Ramesh stated that the composition funds of Rs 7.5 crore will be deposited to the Collector soon.

Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, Gavara Welfare Corporation chairman Malla Surendra, senior leader Dadi Ratnakar, and party activists were present.