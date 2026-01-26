Anam lays foundation for SDC reconstruction

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has asserted that he is committed for the development of Atmakur in all fronts. On Sunday, he laid foundation for the reconstruction of Sports Development Center (SDC) with Rs 1.8 crore in Atmakur town.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reminded that he got Rs 2 crore sanctioned from the then Congress government when he was Finance Minister in 2013 for the construction of SDC in Atmakur. He pointed out that though there was some progress, later the construction was stopped in the middle due to the negligence of the consecutive governments.

Anam stated however the dream of Atmakur youth in realising SDC dream came true after 13 years as the present coalition government was keen on completing the project within six months.

He recalled that when he was the Chairman of Sports Academy of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) in 1984, had initiated security measures for the protection of lands related to Anam Chenchu Subbareddy Stadium (AC Stadium) and Medical College in Nellore city by constructing compound walls around structures.

The Minister assured to bring more funds to protect 20 acres of land allocated to Atmakur SDC for future needs. He urged local youth to utilise the opportunity as Atmakur SDC will be designed with highly sophisticated infrastructure facilities.

Nellore District Sports Authority district officer Panduga Rao, District Educational Officer Janakiram, Atmakur RDO Pavani and others were present.