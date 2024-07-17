Anantapur likely to get an airport soon

Anantapur: The city is going to find a place on the map of Airports Authority of India with luck smiling on the city, thanks to the efforts put in by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav.

The issue was discussed with the Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu by Keshav who positively responded to the proposal mooted by the AP Finance Minister who hailed from the backward district.

The Union Minister hinted that around 1,200 acres of land is the requirement. The Civil Aviation Ministry would study feasibility of the proposal and subsequently see the proposition through, sources revealed.

Joint Collector Kethan Garg told The Hans India that the proposal is under consideration at government level. The district administration will follow the directions of the State government in this regard to take further steps. “Once the government conveys its decision, we will take steps for alienation of land for the Airport,” he said.

Sources say that the proposal is under the active consideration of both the Central and State governments, in the context of the State government’s grandiose plan to extend flight services to every district and expand air connectivity to potential districts.

Rammohan Naidu has reportedly conveyed to Finance Minister Keshav that land availability is the criterion, followed by a feasibility study and subsequently action would be taken for approving the establishment of airport in Anantapur. One positive feature for the establishment of airport is its proximity to Bengaluru city.

The Finance Minister insisting that the undivided district which is an education hub and also a horticulture hub is also emerging as an industrial hub with the arrival of the Automobile major Kia Motors.

During a week, hundreds of horticulture farmers take flights from Bengaluru international airport to go to New Delhi, Chennai and other cities for promoting their export business. They are involved in the marketing of 25 varieties of fruits including sweet limes, pomegranates, Dragon fruit, Black berries etc.

Horticulture Farmers Export Association president Bhaskar Naidu told The Hans India that more than 500 fruit exporters growing grapes, pomegranates, oranges and vegetables including tomatoes can export their products to any region, if the city gets airport facility.

The district had been an education hub for more than a decade with four universities operating here. One of them is the Central University, two State universities and the other being Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning. Every day hundreds go to Bengaluru airport from educational institutions, Kia Motors and RDT which hosts teams of foreigners who keep coming and going abroad. Besides, scores of businessmen also make a beeline for air tickets.

The one private airport run by the Sathya Sai Central Trust is not a commercial airport. It was established to basically cater to the influx of devotees during the days when Sri Sathya Saibaba was alive. Even today, the airport to be established in Anantapur will be a boon to the devotees who come to Puttaparthi.

Another Central and national institution called NACIN also attracts air travellers coming to the institute from around the country.

Local MPs Ambica Lakshminarayana and B K Parthasaradhi were also part of the delegation along with Keshav which requested the Union Minister for an airport for the city.