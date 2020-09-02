Andhra govt. decides to move Supreme Court over High Court orders on Swarna Palace incident

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision regarding the accident at Vijayawada Swarna Palace Ramesh Hospital COVID Care Center. The government has decided to move Supreme Court on the High Court orders over Ramesh hospital issuing stay to take further action against Chairman Sitaram Mohan.

Dr Ramesh's Quash petition was heard in the High Court last Tuesday. The court issued interim orders not to take further action against the chairman of Ramesh Hospitals and questioned why the Collector, Sub-Collector, who permitted Ramesh Hospital to set up covid centre should be held accountable. The High Court also commented that there was also the fault of the authorities in the accident.

Earlier, on August 9 a fire broke out at the covid Center run by Ramesh Hospital, killing 10 people and injuring 20 others. Police are investigating the incident. Several people have been questioned in the case while Ramesh Babu has been in exile ever since.