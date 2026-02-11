Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session Begins

Amaravati, February 10 – The Andhra Pradesh Assembly’s budget session has commenced. On the first day, Governor Abdul Nazeer delivered the inaugural speech. Following the speech, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet to decide on the working days of the assembly and the schedule for the budget presentation.

The meetings are expected to continue until the first week of March. The government is set to present the budget on February 14. Meanwhile, MLAs, including YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, attended the Governor’s speech to mark the start of the session. The proceedings are underway as the state prepares for the upcoming budget announcement.