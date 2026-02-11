  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session Begins

  • Created On:  11 Feb 2026 10:27 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session Begins
X

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly’s budget session has commenced. On the first day, Governor Abdul Nazeer delivered the inaugural speech.

Amaravati, February 10 – The Andhra Pradesh Assembly’s budget session has commenced. On the first day, Governor Abdul Nazeer delivered the inaugural speech. Following the speech, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet to decide on the working days of the assembly and the schedule for the budget presentation.

The meetings are expected to continue until the first week of March. The government is set to present the budget on February 14. Meanwhile, MLAs, including YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, attended the Governor’s speech to mark the start of the session. The proceedings are underway as the state prepares for the upcoming budget announcement.

Tags

Andhra Pradesh AssemblyBudget SessionS. Abdul NazeerJagan Mohan ReddyState Budget 2026
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy casts vote in Municipal Elections

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cast his vote at Kodangal ZP High School in Vikarabad district during the municipal elections.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy casts vote in Municipal Elections

National News

More
Share it
X