Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meet on September 16

Amaravati: AP Assembly session is likely to be held from September 21 or 22 for a period of one week.

According to information, the Assembly sessions are likely to be held in September and again in December.

The sessions assume significance as the Legislative Council chairman and deputy chairman will be elected.

It may be noted that 11 MLC posts under local bodies' quota are vacant and they have to be filled through elections. Once the elections are completed, the YSRCP is going to get majority in the Legislative Council too.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday issued orders specifying that the State Cabinet meeting will be held at 11 am on September 16.