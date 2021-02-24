Andhra Pradesh: Counterfeit drugs found in Bhimavaram, in-depth probe begins

The department of drug control has found counterfeit drugs in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district. Against this backdrop, the Department of Drug Control has taken action to find out on how many shops selling counterfeit drugs across the state and how many companies are making them. Two teams have already been sent to Bhimavaram to investigate.

Going into details, four days ago at a medical shop, the drug inspector there collected some azithromycin tablets and sent them to the drug laboratory in Vijayawada for testing. Examining these, it was revealed that at least 10% of the 500 mg azithromycin was drug-free. Approximately 8 batches of drugs were examined and it was found that all the drugs were the same. The drugs were found to be manufactured by a company in Uttarakhand. Batch numbers, date of manufacture are all printed on a multinational company level so people are usually buying. But those drugs turned out to be just a chalk bills.

Inquiries were made as to whether there was such a company in Uttarakhand, whether it was being manufactured anywhere in the state. Azithromycin tablets are used to relieve cough. Medical experts said that taking these can cause other problems. "We are investigating the matter from all angles across the state and the full details will be revealed soon," said MBR Prasad, director, Department of Drug Control. He said that the strict action will be taken against those responsible for this and opined that more samples were being examined in the laboratory. So far Narasaraopet has been a haven for counterfeit drugs but now it has spread to Bhimavaram. The authorities have been shocked with the release of these drugs.