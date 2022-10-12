Andhra Pradesh: Ethiopia team lauds RBKs

Vijayawada: Terming Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) as an innovative and unique system which helps farmers right from purchase of seed to sale of their produce, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered to share its operational know-how with Ethiopia. Interacting with members of an Ethiopian delegation, led by its Agricultural Minister Dr Meles Mekonen Yimer, who called on him at his camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister explained that RBKs were the perfect solution to ensure that farmers do not suffer due to spurious seeds and fertilisers.

The delegation, before calling on the Chief Minister, visited an integrated call centre at Gannavaram and RBK -2 at Gandigunta village in Vuyyuru mandal of Krishna district. The delegation members said that they were inspired by the RBKs and expressed keenness to introduce the same in their country and sought the help of Chief Minister, who promised to extend support. The CM said the RBKs which are staffed by agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture graduates, will help farmers in deciding on crops to be cultivated in a scientific manner and sell their produce at MSP by utilising the systems of e-cropping, geo-tagging and CM APP.