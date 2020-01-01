Andhra Pradesh: Govt forms Connect to Andhra Society to acquire funds for the development of the state

Another key decision was made by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The AP government has formed the Connect to Andhra Society and has issued orders regarding this. The Corporate Social Responsibility Society was set up to get the funds for Amaravati through this service. The Andhra Society will be a non-profit organization. Two separate and high-level committees will be set up for CSR fund management.

An executive committee headed by CM Jagan for connecting the Andhra Pradesh is to be formed. The committee will consist of representatives from 3 major corporations including Finance Minister and CS.

The district level committees will be headed by collectors. Action will be taken to allocate CSR funds to the Navaratna. The Andhra Society is preparing a list of things to be developed. The committee will take a decision on the utilization of CSR funds in the education and medical sectors in addition to Navaratna schemes. Overall, this is a key decision taken by CM.