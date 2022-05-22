Andhra Pradesh: Married woman dies in mysterious circumstances in Nellore district

The incident in which a married woman died under suspicious circumstances at her home came to light on Saturday in Ramachandrapuram. According to police, Sampoorna, 28, of the broom stick community in Balajinagar, was married to Venu, a tea master in the same area, about 11 years ago and lives in a rented house in Ramachandrapuram.



They have daughters Sanjana and Jayashree and ahe works as a sales girl at a petrol bunk on Podalakuru Road. Meanwhile, Venu broke up three years ago with a mental background.



She has been living with her two children ever since. It was during this time that she came in contact with an autodriver from YSR Nagar. Against this backdrop, the autodriver arrived at her home Friday night, however, the woman didn't woke up perfectly on Saturday morning.



With this the daughters informed Grandmother Jayamma who arrived at th home and rushed her daughter to the city government office. The doctors who examined her confirmed that she was already dead. The deceased had a minor injury to the neck. The case was registered by the police as a suspicious death in this order and is being investigated.