Andhra Pradesh: TDP cries vendetta

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday strongly condemned the demolitions taken up by the state government at the GITAM University in Visakhapatnam, saying that it was a clear act of vengeance against the political opponents in the state.

Naidu said that GITAM stood out as a glorious temple of learning which had shaped the lives of thousands of students, provided jobs to youth and helped in providing medical services. The matter was in the court but the demolitions were initiated without waiting for the final verdict.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that the destructive attack on a noted educational institution would be a big threat to the future progress and prosperity of the state as a whole. Only recently, ex-mayor Sabbam Hari's house was demolished and now GITAM University was targeted. This was nothing but the political vengeance of the ruling YSRCP. The ruling party was taking revenge out of personal jealousy and vindictiveness against opposing parties and persons.

Naidu expressed concern that already educational and medical institutions and industries were afraid of coming to Andhra Pradesh because of the ongoing "government terrorism" here.

Many companies were shifting to neighbouring states after seeing AP transforming into 'Bihar of South India' in a short period of time because of its violence and destruction.

Stating that GITAM was an idealistic institution, Naidu said that the university had lived up to its social service motto providing medical help to 2,590 Covid-19 patients by bearing crores of rupees loss. Such a noble educational institution became witness to thoughtless demolitions overnight by over 200 personnel.

The one who cannot build has no right to demolish, he said adding that already, most of AP people were going to neighbouring states for educational, employment and medical facilities.

In a separate statement, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the demolitions and diabolical acts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were going out of control. He said Jagan knows only how to demolish but not to construct.