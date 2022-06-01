Andhra Pradesh: TTD to implement a complete ban of plastic in Tirumala

TTD has decided to implement a complete ban on plastic in the holy shrine of Tirumala from today (Wednesday, June 1). The TTD took this decision as part of environmental protection. On this occasion, TTD officials held a meeting with shopkeepers and hotel managers at Tirumala Asthanamandapam.



In this regard, the authorities have issued instructions to hotel and shop managers to keep wet and dry dust bins separate for collection of waste and have asked shopkeepers to sell only the items allowed in the shops and to carry out mass cleaning every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Vigilance, health officials will be conducting continuous inspections from June 1 and have made it clear that they will seize shops wherever plastic items are found. Shopkeepers were asked to co-operate with the plastic ban with one will.

It is learned that TTD has completely banned the use of plastic bottles, bags, and covers in Tirumala. Shopkeepers are advised to make alternative arrangements for products that come in plastic covers and to use biodegradable covers or paper covers. TTD also advised that plastic shampoo parcels should not be sold and suggested setting up signboards at stores to avoid selling the ingredients at high prices.

On the other hand, the government has decided to ban plastic items in temples in AP similar to Tirumala. It is said that worship materials in plastic covers along with plastic water bottles will no longer be allowed into temples. The sale of plastic covers and plastic water bottles will be banned in shops attached to the temple. It was also decided to ban the use of small amounts of plastic in the distribution of offerings in temples. The officials said plastic would be banned in all major temples from July 1.