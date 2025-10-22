Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast 22–28 October 2025 – Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alerts

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected this week in several regions in Andhra Pradesh from 22–28 October 2025

Day 1 – 22 Oct

Very heavy rain in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph. Take precautions in Prakasam, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor.

Day 2 – 23 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph. Be prepared in all districts.

Day 3 – 24 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph.

Day 4 – 25 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph.

Day 5 – 26 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph.

Day 6 – 27 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Day 7 – 28 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema.