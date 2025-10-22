  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast 22–28 October 2025 – Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alerts

Expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in SCAP, Rayalaseema, NCAP, and Yanam.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected this week in several regions in Andhra Pradesh from 22–28 October 2025

Day 1 – 22 Oct

Very heavy rain in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph. Take precautions in Prakasam, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor.

Day 2 – 23 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph. Be prepared in all districts.

Day 3 – 24 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph.

Day 4 – 25 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph.

Day 5 – 26 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph.

Day 6 – 27 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Day 7 – 28 Oct

Heavy rain at some places in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema.

