Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast 22–28 October 2025 – Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alerts

Expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in SCAP, Rayalaseema, NCAP, and Yanam.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected this week in several regions in Andhra Pradesh from 22–28 October 2025
Day 1 – 22 Oct
Very heavy rain in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph. Take precautions in Prakasam, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor.
Day 2 – 23 Oct
Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph. Be prepared in all districts.
Day 3 – 24 Oct
Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph.
Day 4 – 25 Oct
Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph.
Day 5 – 26 Oct
Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema. Winds 35–45 kmph, gusts 55 kmph.
Day 6 – 27 Oct
Heavy rain at some places in SCAP and Rayalaseema.
Day 7 – 28 Oct
Heavy rain at some places in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, Rayalaseema.