Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan disburses Zero interest amount to women SHGs

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that another good program has been started today. It is expected to benefit over 1.02 crore women savings societies. For the second year in a row, the state government has paid the interest amount to women who took loans taken from banks. CM YS Jagan on Friday deposited in bank accounts through online. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state has stood by the women societies. "We stand by women in all ways. We were able to put women's empowerment into practice. We offer zero interest loans directly through banks. We have paid Rs 1,109 crore in interest this year on the debt of DWACRA communities," Jagan said.

He said that the government is working towards the development of women for the economic self-sufficiency of women. "We provide commercial training to sisters," said CM YS Jagan.

The CM said that the law was enacted to give 50 per cent nominated posts to women in a way that had never been seen anywhere in the history of the country. "We are giving high priority to peace and security in the state and are working for the protection of women without any compromise and have set up 18 direction police stations in the state," he said.

YS Jagan said special Public Proesecutors were appointed to argue women's cases. CM YS Jagan said the government was taking steps towards alcohol control.