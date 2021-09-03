Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan releases second tranche of incentives to industries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released incentives of Rs 1,124 crore to the MSME, spinning and textile industries. He released the funds from his camp office on Friday virtually. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the initiative was taken to support small scale industries. "We are providing job opportunities to 10 lakh people and investors to invest in the state," he said.



He said that the arrears of Rs. 1588 crore left by the previous government was also paid. The chief minister further said a total of Rs. 2086 crore were spent so far including 62 per cent incentives given to SCs, STs and BCs and 42 per cent to women. "We have decided to give 75 per cent of the jobs in the industry to the locals and setting up YSR EMC Park in Kopparthi with a target of Rs 10,000 crore, " he said.

The chief minister said that 68 large and mega industries have been set up and another 62 large and mega projects will be started soon. "We are going to set up 9 new fishing harbours," he said. He said the AP had topped the national survey on incentives and opined that the survey was an example of how much entrepreneurs have faith in the state government. "We are setting up food processing units in every constituency," he said.

