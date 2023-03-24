Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP suspends four MLAs on the allegations of cross voting

YSRCP has announced suspension of four MLAs from the party for violation of whip in MLC election polling held in MLA quota. To this extent, party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy officially announced this matter from AP Assembly media point on Friday evening.

He announced suspension of four YSRCP MLAs for violation of whip and cross voting in MLC elections. Undavalli Sridevi, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and Kotam Sridhar Reddy are being suspended, he said. Sajjala said that the party found that these four were involved in cross-voting.

"We have conducted an internal investigation on cross voting and taken action against the four people only after the investigation," Sajjala said adding that there is a large sum of money exchanged for cross voting. He alleged that Chandrababu offered Rs. 15 crore to Rs 20 crore each MLA.