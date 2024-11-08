Andhra Sugars aspirin unit passes US FDA check

Vijayawada: The Andhra Sugars Limited has undergone US FDA inspection at their aspirin manufacturing facility at Venkatarayapuram, Tanuku in West Godavari district recently.

According to Andhra Sugars Limited, the US FDA has determined that the inspection has been classified as ‘No Action Indicated’ (NAI) without any Form 483 observations, which signifies compliance and conformance to applicable Current Good Manufacturing (cGMP) regulations enforced by US FDA.

The statement said the FDA has concluded that this inspection is ‘closed’ under 21CFR20.64 (d)(3) and FDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR).

The Andhra Sugars further said, “Our aspirin manufacturing facility has cleared the US FDA inspection without any Form 483 observations. The successful completion of the Inspection is a strong validation of our commitment to ensure the availability of medicines that meet the most stringent global quality standards. The management takes this opportunity to congratulate our team at the Aspirin facility”.

The company, established in 1947, initially focused on using locally available renewable resources to produce value-added products, generate employment and upliftment of rural India.

Besides sugar, it has diversified into fields like organic and inorganic chemicals, fertilisers, aspirin and salicylic acid, power, etc., at its six integrated complexes at Tanuku, Kovvur, Guntur, Taduvai, Saggonda and Bhimadole over the years.