Anil Ravipudi to come up with another catchphrase

Director Anil Ravipudi is undoubtedly one of the most popular and flopless directors in the industry. The director is known for his comedy entertainers.

Apart from his situational comedy and oneliners, Anil Ravipudi movies also include a peculiar mannerism for the lead actor like a catchphrase for the hero. For example, "Vuhuhuhu" by Ravi Teja in 'Raja The Great', "Anthega Anthega" in 'F2', and "Never Before Ever After" in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' are a few of Anil Ravipudi's style catchphrases. Now, the director is all set to come up with one such catchphrase again for the sequel to the 'F2' titled 'F3' starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen.

The audience are super excited to know more about the catchphrase and the expectations are high on this film. Dil Raju is bankrolling this project which is expected to go on roll in January 2021.