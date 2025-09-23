Live
Ankurarpana to be held today at Tirumala as part of Brahmotsavam
Preparations are in full swing for the Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, with the Ankurarpana scheduled to take place today ahead of dwajarohanam.
Tirumala: Preparations are in full swing for the Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, with the Ankurarpana scheduled to take place today ahead of dwajarohanam. This auspicious event will unfold in the temple precincts from 7 to 8 pm under the guidance of Senadhipathi Vishwaksena.
The ceremony will commence with the worship of Goddess Bhudevi in the southwest corner of the temple, followed by a procession to collect earthen soil, which will be brought to the temple. In accordance with traditional scriptures, the ritual of offering new grains will also be performed.
The festivities will officially kick off with the flag hoisting at Meenalagnam, set to occur between 5.43 and 6.15 pm on Wednesday. Preparations have already seen the arrival of the necessary Darbhachapa and rope, brought to the temple premises in a ceremonial procession.