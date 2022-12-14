Another cyclone likely between Dec 19 & 23

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said there are chances of another cyclone affecting the Nellore district between Dec 19 and 23 and asked the officials to create awareness among people. He visited the Kagitalapuru, and Guruvindapudi villages of Manubole mandal and interacted with the staff members of the Grama Sachivalayam offices.

He said India Meteorological Department alerted on the possible formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay that is likely to turn into a cyclone. The Collector asked the staff members to take up sanitation activities in the rain-affected villages rigorously and also provide medicines to the people.

Chakradhar Babu said local officials have to take preventive measures for avoiding human and cattle losses creating awareness among people. He asked them to intensify voter registration and resolve any issues.

Further, the Collector said they had averted human and property losses during Cyclone Mandous with the active cooperation of people's representatives and officials. He observed local tanks, agricultural lands and interacted with the farmers. He said the district had been receiving rain even after the cyclone.

Chakradhar Babu said R&B roads were damaged at eight places, Panchayat Raj roads at three places and they have directed the officials to take up repairs immediately. Paddy and groundnut crops were damaged in some areas and they were distributing quality seeds at 80 pc of subsidy.

The Collector said out of 748 irrigation tanks, more than 50 pc tanks were filled to their brim and the remaining tanks were having more than 50 pc of water. They have stored important reservoirs, tanks and other water bodies with water and there would be no problem with irrigation activity in the coming months, he added.

He said they were distributing support of Rs 2,000 cash and free rice to families which were shifted to rehabilitation centres during the cyclone. He said officials have to visit all rain-affected areas and assess the loss and report to the district administration. Trainee Collector Vidyadhari, agriculture officer Sudhakar Raju, Panchayat Raj SE Ashok Kumar, MPDO Venkateswarlu, tahsildar Sudhir and others were present.