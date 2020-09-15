Antarvedi temple closed till Sept 20

Kakinada: Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple executive officer Yerramsetti Bhadraji said that as a part of taking precautionary steps regarding coronavirus, temple will be closed for one week, from September 14 to 20. Several police officials in the district who have contacted Covid-19 positive, after they came from Antarvedi duties.



Officials were camping at Antarvedi temple to investigate the gutting incident of the chariot of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Antarvedi. Recently they made Covid-19 tests and they tested positive. Those who were arrested in agitation at Antarvedi on the issue of the chariot burning have also been tested positive.

Bhadraji suggested the devotees not to visit the temple up to September 20. The priests will perform daily poojas and Ekanta sevas to the god and goddess. But the devotees will not be allowed into the temple premises. The daily rituals will be conducted sans devotees.